Nationals' Max Scherzer: To throw around 75 pitches Thursday
Scherzer likely won't throw much more than 75 pitches in Thursday's start against the Pirates, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
There is not a hard pitch limit, as the coaches will be talking with Scherzer as the game goes on to see how he is doing. Scherzer is obviously good enough to qualify for a win with 75 or fewer pitches, and he's a must-start in any redraft league regardless of how deep he is expected to go. If he gets to around 75 pitches in this outing, there shouldn't be any restrictions in his next start.
