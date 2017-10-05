Nationals' Max Scherzer: To throw bullpen Thursday
Scherzer (hamstring) will toss a bullpen session Thursday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Manager Dusty Baker has held off on announcing his rotation for the NLDS, besides listing Stephen Strasburg as Friday's Game 1 starter, which leaves Scherzer's status up in the air as to whether he will be able to go Saturday for Game 2, or wait until the series heads to Chicago for Game 3. It appears as though the club wants to see how Scherzer's bullpen session goes before making a decision, so expect an announcement on his status within the near future.
