Scherzer (2-2) allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out nine in nine innings to earn the win against the Marlins on Sunday.

Scherzer bounced back in a significant way by tossing his first complete game of the season after he gave up seven runs (five earned) in his last appearance. The right-hander has posted a 2.54 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 47:6 K:BB in 39 innings across his first six starts of the year, but he's been somewhat unlucky with only two wins during that time. Scherzer tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the Yankees on Saturday.