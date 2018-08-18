Nationals' Max Scherzer: Tosses six scoreless frames vs. Miami
Scherzer (16-5) allowed no runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings as he secured the victory Friday against the Marlins.
Following Friday's outing, Scherzer hasn't surrendered a run in his previous two outings (13 frames), and he's racked up 18 punchouts over that span. The 34-year-old right-hander continues to dominate opposing lineups, owning a 2.11 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 234 strikeouts across 174.2 innings this season. His next turn through the rotation lines up for Thursday against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 11 in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Another strong performance Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Secures 15th win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 11 in victory over Marlins•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Beats Braves with quality start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Starting for NL on Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...