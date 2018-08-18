Nationals' Max Scherzer: Tosses six scoreless frames vs. Miami

Scherzer (16-5) allowed no runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings as he secured the victory Friday against the Marlins.

Following Friday's outing, Scherzer hasn't surrendered a run in his previous two outings (13 frames), and he's racked up 18 punchouts over that span. The 34-year-old right-hander continues to dominate opposing lineups, owning a 2.11 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 234 strikeouts across 174.2 innings this season. His next turn through the rotation lines up for Thursday against Philadelphia.