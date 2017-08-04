Nationals' Max Scherzer: Tossing bullpen Friday
Scherzer (neck) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
The right-hander's spasm issues have halted his Cy Young-worthy season, and this exercise will determine if he can make his next scheduled turn in the rotation, which may line up Scherzer for Monday. At least fantasy players who must lock in their lineups on Monday will have a clearer picture of his immediate future.
