Scherzer (ankle) is lined up to start Friday against the Cardinals provided a bullpen session Wednesday goes well, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Scherzer came into camp carrying a left ankle sprain, though the Nationals have never seemed particularly worried about the issue. He's being brought along somewhat cautiously but still has plenty of time to get up to speed by the start of the season. He's yet to throw a live batting practice session, but the team is comfortable throwing him right into a spring training game as long as he checks out fine after his bullpen session.