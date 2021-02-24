Nationals skipper Dave Martinez said that Scherzer (ankle) completed a 40-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The side session was the second in as many days for Scherzer, who looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the left ankle sprain he picked up during an offseason workout earlier this month. Scherzer estimated Wednesday that he was at about 80-to-85 percent health, the same gauge he provided for his condition over the weekend. He'll likely throw another bullpen session later this week before facing hitters in live batting practice, after which he should be closer to 100 percent.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws off mound•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws from 60 feet•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: No long-term concerns with ankle•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Slowed by sprained ankle•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Closes out year with win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start postponed by rain•