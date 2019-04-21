Nationals' Max Scherzer: Tweaks muscle in dugout

Scherzer tweaked his intercostal muscle in his left rib cage while dodging a foul ball in the dugout Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer's day was already going poorly, as he allowed seven runs (six earned) in 5.1 frames to the lowly Marlins, before he suffered the injury in the ninth inning. He expects to be fine within a day or two, but there's at least an outside chance he's still affected Friday, when he's scheduled to pitch against the Padres.