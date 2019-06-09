Nationals' Max Scherzer: Twirls seven scoreless innings
Scherzer (4-5) pitched seven innings to earn the win Saturday, allowing just six hits and a walk while striking out nine in a 4-1 win over the Padres.
Scherzer is on another run of dominance, having allowed only two runs over his last 27 innings while striking out 39 in that span. For the year, the right-hander has a 2.83 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with a 126:19 K:BB in 14 starts this year. The ace will look to stay clean in his next start, which is scheduled for Thursday at home versus the Diamondbacks.
