Nationals' Max Scherzer: Uncertain for Sunday's start
Scherzer is expected to start Sunday's season finale if the Rockies have postseason implications on the line, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Colorado is coming into this series one game up on the Dodgers in the National League West, so unless the Rockies are able to lock up the division before Sunday, Scherzer will likely take the mound one last time in 2018. The right-hander admitted that it's "up in the air" as to whether the Nationals will shut him down or not, so be sure to monitor this situation over the next 48 hours.
