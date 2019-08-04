Nationals' Max Scherzer: Unlikely to return Monday

Scherzer (back) isn't listed as the expected starter for Monday's game at San Francisco, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer is eligible to return from the injured list Monday but doesn't appear as though he's ready to come off the shelf. According to Zuckerman, the veteran right-hander has yet to resume throwing off a mound but made 40 throws from 70 feet Saturday. Erik Fedde lines up to start against the Giants assuming Scherzer is unavailable.

