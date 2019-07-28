Nationals' Max Scherzer: 'Very doubtful' for Tuesday

Scherzer (back) didn't throw a bullpen session Sunday and is "very doubtful" to make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Braves, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer was slated to work out and possibly throw Sunday afternoon if he felt good enough, but the right-hander was unable to toss a bullpen session. He'll have one last day to throw a side session prior to his scheduled start, though the Nationals don't appear to be optimistic about Scherzer's chances of toeing the rubber Tuesday night.