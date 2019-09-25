Nationals' Max Scherzer: Whiffs 10

Scherzer (11-7) allowed four earned runs on five hits while striking out 10 and walking one across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Phillies.

Scherzer was tormented by Brad Miller, surrendering two home runs to the lefty that accounted for all of his earned runs. Otherwise, it was a strong performance from Scherzer, who racked up 18 swinging strikes and 20 called strikes on 101 total pitches. Perhaps most importantly, the effort marked his second consecutive appearance in which he threw over 100 pitches and punched out 10 or more batters. Scherzer is currently lined up to start in the team's final regular season contest Sunday against Cleveland, though that could change if they clinch home field for the wild card game prior to his scheduled start.