Nationals' Max Scherzer: Whiffs eight in return
Scherzer allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings Thursday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.
Scherzer was activated from the injured list just before the start, taking the ball for the first time since July 6. He held the Rockies scoreless in four of his five innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth frame, during which he allowed all three of his earned runs. The Nationals also pulled Scherzer after 86 pitches, likely a precaution due to his layoff. He'll draw his next start Tuesday against Atlanta.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Activated ahead of start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Set to start Thursday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Feeling good after bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Hopeful to start Thursday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Bullpen goes smoothly•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...