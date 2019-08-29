Nationals' Max Scherzer: Whiffs eight in short outing
Scherzer allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out eight across 4.1 innings Wednesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.
Scherzer turned in another short outing in his second start since returning from the injured list. Positively, he struck out eight batters, giving him exactly 200 for the season. On the other hand, he was hit relatively hard by a poor lineup, surrendering a home run and double while also allowing three baserunners in two separate frames. Scherzer has admitted he doesn't feel 100 percent yet, though he did up his pitch count to 89 -- 18 more than he managed his last time out. He now owns an impeccable 2.46 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 142.2 innings for the season. Still, it remains to be seen how deep he'll work into his next outing, currently scheduled for Tuesday against the Mets.
