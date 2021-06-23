Scherzer (6-4) picked up the win Tuesday after holding the Phillies to one run on a pair of hits and three walks while striking out eight across five innings.

Scherzer's only blemish of the night was a solo homer by Bryce Harper in the second inning. While the right-hander did need 103 pitches to complete five innings, he managed to hold the Phillies in check. Scherzer was activated ahead of Tuesday's game after missing the minimum 10 days due to a minor groin injury during his previous start. The 36-year-old will bring a 2.19 ERA and 0.83 WHIP when he lines up to take the mound again Sunday at Miami.