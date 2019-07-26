Nationals' Max Scherzer: Whiffs eight

Scherzer allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings Thursday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Scherzer was activated from the injured list just before the start, taking the ball for the first time since July 6. He held the Rockies scoreless in four of his five innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth frame, during which he allowed all three of his earned runs. The Nationals also pulled Scherzer after 86 pitches, likely a precaution due to his layoff. He'll draw his next start Tuesday against Atlanta.