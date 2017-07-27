Nationals' Max Scherzer: Whiffs nine en route to win no. 12

Scherzer (12-5) allowed just one run on three hits and three walks while striking out nine in six innings of work in Thursday's victory over the Brewers.

The strikeouts continue to roll in for Scherzer, as his eighth strikeout of the game was actually his 200th K of the season. The only blemish on this classic Mad Max start was a home run served up to Travis Shaw, but it hardly mattered given that the Nationals' offense broke out for 15 runs on the afternoon. Scherzer continues to impress with his 2.23 ERA and gaudy strikeout numbers, and he'll look to keep things going Tuesday in Miami.