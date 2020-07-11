Scherzer will get the start during the Nationals' first exhibition game July 18 against the Phillies, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
That will keep the right-hander on pace to take the mound Opening Day against the Yankees on July 23. Scherzer tossed 48 pitches Wednesday during a simulated game and should get one more outing Monday before the team's abbreviated exhibition schedule begins.
