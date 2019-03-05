Nationals' Max Scherzer: Will hit in Tuesday's game
Scherzer will start Tuesday's spring game against the Red Sox and hit ninth in the Nationals' batting order, according to Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post.
The Nationals have used a designated hitter in every lineup up to this point, but they will let Scherzer step into the box Tuesday for the first time this spring. The Nationals have not said how deep they will allow Scherzer to go in Tuesday's contest, but he tossed three innings his last time out, and figures to remain in the game for at least one at-bat as long as he doesn't have a rocky day on the mound.
