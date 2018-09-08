Nationals' Max Scherzer: Will start first game of doubleheader
Scherzer will draw the start in the first half of Saturday's twin bill against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals have yet to announce who will start the nightcap. Scherzer's coming off a solid outing against the Cardinals on Monday, in which he fanned 11 and surrendered three runs over seven frames.
