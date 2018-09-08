Nationals' Max Scherzer: Will start Game 1 of doubleheader
Scherzer will draw the start in the first half of Saturday's twin bill against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Scherzer is slated to take the mound for the first half of the doubleheader, although the Nationals have yet to announce who will start the nightcap. He's coming off a solid outing against the Cardinals on Monday, when he fanned 11 and surrendered three over seven frames.
