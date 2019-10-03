Nationals' Max Scherzer: Will start NLDS Game 3

Scherzer will start Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Dodgers on Sunday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 35-year-old will take the mound for the Nationals on Sunday after struggling in his wild-card start, allowing three runs in the first two innings as he threw 77 total pitches. Scherzer will be on short rest, but will look to bounce back from his shaky first start of the 2019 postseason.