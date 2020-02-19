Play

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Will start spring opener

Scherzer said he'll start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener versus the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals may have preferred to ease Scherzer into spring training, but the 35-year-old has been chomping at the bit to get back to work after a combination of back, shoulder and neck issues kept him from reaching the 200-inning threshold in 2019. Scherzer reported to camp fully healthy and completed a two-inning live batting practice session without incident Wednesday, telling Zuckerman afterward that he feels exactly how he wants to at this stage of the spring. Despite a somewhat disappointing 2019 campaign relative to his lofty standards, Scherzer still looks like a worthy option in the first two rounds of fantasy drafts.

