Nationals' Max Scherzer: Wins eighth game Friday without best stuff
Scherzer (8-1) picked up the win in Friday's 9-5 victory over the Marlins, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.
It was far from a dominant outing for the right-hander, who threw 75 of 114 pitches for strikes but couldn't put away hitters when he needed to. In fact, it's the first time in nearly a month that any Nats starting pitcher has allowed more than three runs. Scherzer exited the game with the score knotted at 4-4, but the Nats tacked on three runs in the top of the seventh to ensure their ace would still get the win. He'll take a still-sparkling 2.13 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Baltimore.
