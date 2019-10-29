Nationals' Max Scherzer: Won't pitch in Game 6

Scherzer (neck) is not available out of the bullpen for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Tuesday but would start Game 7 on Wednesday if the Nationals extend the series with a win, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

A cortisone shot did its job after Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday due to back and neck spasms. He's been cleared to pitch following a successful throwing session prior to Tuesday's game but will not be used out of the bullpen despite previous reports that he'd be available.