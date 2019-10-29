Nationals' Max Scherzer: Won't pitch in Game 6
Scherzer (neck) is not available out of the bullpen for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Tuesday but would start Game 7 on Wednesday if the Nationals extend the series with a win, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
A cortisone shot did its job after Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday due to back and neck spasms. He's been cleared to pitch following a successful throwing session prior to Tuesday's game but will not be used out of the bullpen despite previous reports that he'd be available.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...