Nationals' Max Scherzer: Won't start Friday

Scherzer (neck) said he's a couple of days behind schedule and won't make his scheduled start Friday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

A band in Scherzer's neck tightened up while he was playing catch Wednesday, so the Nationals will postpone his return to the rotation for the time being. He doesn't seem too worried about the issue, saying "we're in the order of days, not weeks." It's unclear when Scherzer will rejoin the big-league rotation at this point. Gio Gonzalez will likely move up a day to start in Scherzer's place Friday.