Nationals' Max Scherzer: Won't start Friday
Scherzer (neck) said he's a couple of days behind schedule and won't make his scheduled start Friday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
A band in Scherzer's neck tightened up while he was playing catch Wednesday, so the Nationals will postpone his return to the rotation for the time being. He doesn't seem too worried about the issue, saying "we're in the order of days, not weeks." It's unclear when Scherzer will rejoin the big-league rotation at this point. Gio Gonzalez will likely move up a day to start in Scherzer's place Friday.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Ticketed for Friday return•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Expects to return after minimum 10 days•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Placed on 10-day disabled list•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Scratched with neck spasms again•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10 in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in no-decision Monday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...