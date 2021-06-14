Scherzer's groin is improving, but he won't make his scheduled start Wednesday against the Pirates, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer left his previous start Friday against the Giants after just 12 pitches. He's not concerned about any long-term issues, but it looks as though he'll miss at least one turn in the rotation. Paolo Espino is the top candidate to make a spot start in his absence.

