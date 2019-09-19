Nationals' Max Scherzer: Yields five runs despite 11 K's
Scherzer (10-7) allowed five runs on seven hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts across 6.2 innings while taking a loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
While the 11 strikeouts was impressive, Scherzer yielded two homers and runs in three of the seven frames he took the mound. Scherzer, like his team, is limping to the finish line, as he is 1-2 with a 4.62 ERA in his last seven outings. But while he doesn't have a lot of wins, and his ERA (2.81) is rising, he still owns a 1.03 WHIP, .222 batting average against and 233 strikeouts in 166.1 innings this season. Scherzer will look to bounce back at home against the Phillies on Tuesday.
