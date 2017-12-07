Almanzar agreed to a minor-league deal with Washington on Wednesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Almanzar finished up the 2017 campaign with Triple-A Syracuse within the Nationals' system, and that is likely where he will begin the 2018 season. The 27-year-old has yet to play in a major-league contest, and is unlikely to do so next year on a stacked Washington roster.

