Chavis signed a one-year minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
The deal does not include a roster invite for spring training so Chavis will have to prove himself in the minors before getting a potential call-up during the season. The 27-year-old struggled to a .229/.265/.389 slash line over 401 at-bats last year with the Pirates, producing 14 home runs, 49 RBI, 39 runs and one stolen base while appearing in 129 games. Considering the lack of star power on the Nationals' roster, Chavis should have a shot at the big-league level at some point this summer.