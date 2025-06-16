Cuevas was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Cuevas has impressed with Double-A Harrisburg this season, posting a 2.10 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 22 strikeouts while securing eight saves and two holds over 25.2 innings in 24 appearances out of the bullpen. The right-hander is a converted starter, and he may have found his stride as a relief pitcher, now sitting just one step away from the major-league roster.