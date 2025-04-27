Soroka (biceps) allowed two earned runs on four hits and a while striking out four over 4.1 innings during his rehab start with Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander built up to 78 pitches in his second rehab outing, though he didn't quite reach the goal of five innings. Even so, Soroka may be build up enough to make his next start with the Nationals, though he'll need to rejoin the big club to be evaluated before any decision is made. If cleared, he's likely to pitch next weekend in Cincinnati.