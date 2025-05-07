Soroka (0-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Nationals fell 8-6 to the Guardians, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out eight.

Making his first start since March 31 after recovering from a bicep strain, Soroka blanked Cleveland through five frames before running out of gas in the sixth -- he put the first four batters aboard on two singles, a hit by pitch and a double prior to exiting, as part of an eight-run inning for the Guardians. On the bright side, Soroka generated an impressive 30 called or swinging strikes among his 78 pitches. The right-hander will look for a better result in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week against Atlanta, the team he made his MLB debut with in 2018.