Soroka (2-3) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.1 innings to earn the win Saturday over the Diamondbacks.

The Nationals put up 10 runs before Soroka threw a pitch, so he was able to work without much pressure. It wasn't all that good of an outing, but he did enough to take care of business and earn his second win in the last three starts. This was the third start in a row where he's pitched into the sixth inning. Soroka has a 5.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB over 31 innings over six starts this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Rangers.