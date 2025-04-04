The Nationals placed Soroka on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right biceps strain, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Soroka had hoped to make his next start after exiting his first outing of the season with what the team had referred to as a bicep cramp. However, the injury is now classified as a strain and will sideline him for at least a couple starts. It's not yet clear who will take Soroka's spot in the Nationals' rotation.