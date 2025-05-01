Soroka (biceps) is not listed among the Nationals' probable pitcher for this weekend's series in Cincinnati, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Soroka declared himself ready to go after he went 4.1 innings and threw 78 pitches in his second rehab start with Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. However, it looks like the Nationals will ask him to make one more rehab start to up his pitch count a bit. Barring a setback, Soroka should rejoin the Nats' rotation next week. He's been out since late March with a right biceps strain.