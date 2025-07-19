Soroka did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings in the loss to the Padres.

Soroka turned in a solid outing Friday, with the only damage coming on a second-inning sacrifice fly from Jake Cronenworth. Unfortunately, a lack of offensive support from Washington's lineup once again left the right-hander without a chance at a win. Still, it was a step in the right direction for the 27-year-old, who has now allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts. Soroka will carry a 5.10 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and a 77:21 K:BB into his next start, Wednesday against the Reds.