Soroka (biceps) will make a rehab start for Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Soroka worked 2.2 innings in his first rehab start Tuesday, and the goal Sunday is for the 27-year-old right-hander to pitch at least five innings. Soroka is in the final stages of his recovery from a right biceps strain that caused him to be placed on the 15-day injured list April 4.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Cleared for rehab start•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Slated for simulated game•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Goes on IL with biceps strain•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Lined up to start Sunday•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Leaves start with biceps cramp•