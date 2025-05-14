Soroka didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander made his big-league debut with Atlanta in 2018, but his first career start against his former club wasn't exactly a triumph as Soroka managed only six swinging strikes among 81 pitches (53 total strikes) before getting the hook with the score tied 2-2. In two starts since recovering from a bicep strain and returning to the Nats' rotation, Soroka has been tagged for six runs in nine innings with a 12:3 K:BB. He lines up to take the mound again this weekend on the road in Baltimore.