Soroka (3-8) took the loss against the Reds on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Soroka gave up a run on a single in the fourth inning, but that proved to be all the Reds would need as Nick Lodolo spun a complete game shutout. Since allowing seven runs to the Red Sox on July 4, Soroka has yielded just four earned runs over his last three outings. He'll carry a 4.85 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 83:24 K:BB across 78 innings into a road matchup with the Astros next week.