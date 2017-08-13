Nationals' Michael Taylor: Activated from disabled list Sunday
Taylor (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports. He will not be in the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants.
Taylor had been on the disabled list with a strained right oblique since July 7, but was able to compete in numerous minor-league rehab games over the past two weeks. He'll rejoin the active roster as Bryce Harper (knee) heads to the disabled list himself. The 26-year-old was hitting .278/.320/.510 with 10 stolen bases before hitting the DL over a month ago.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Three steals in rehab game•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: To rehab with Double-A squad this week•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Could rehab for another week•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Will resume rehab Friday•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Starting rehab assignment Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...