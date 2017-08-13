Taylor (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports. He will not be in the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants.

Taylor had been on the disabled list with a strained right oblique since July 7, but was able to compete in numerous minor-league rehab games over the past two weeks. He'll rejoin the active roster as Bryce Harper (knee) heads to the disabled list himself. The 26-year-old was hitting .278/.320/.510 with 10 stolen bases before hitting the DL over a month ago.