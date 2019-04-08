Nationals' Michael Taylor: Activated from IL
Taylor (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Taylor, who has been on the shelf all season with a right knee/hip sprain, has been cleared to rejoin the big club ahead of Monday's series opener against the Phillies after completing a brief minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg, going 3-for-16 (.188) with a solo home run in four games played. Now that he's healthy, the 28-year-old figures to fill a reserve outfield role for the Nationals. Andrew Stevenson was optioned to Triple-A Fresno in a corresponding move.
