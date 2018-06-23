Taylor went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base Friday during the Nationals' 12-2 loss to the Phillies.

He leads the majors with 22 steals, which has helped make up for his other offensive shortcomings shown by his .242/.308/.394 slash and five homers in 254 plate appearances. Taylor has found playing time harder to come by after Juan Soto's emergence and Adam Eaton's return from the sidelines, but he'll draw a start or two every week, and deep-leaguers could benefit from throwing him in their lineup if they're starved for speed.