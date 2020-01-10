Nationals' Michael Taylor: Avoids arbitration
Taylor signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Nationals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Taylor will avoid going to an arbitration hearing after settling with Washington. He slashed .250/.305/.364 with one home run, three RBI and six stolen bases over 53 matchups. He figures to slot in as the team's fourth outfielder in 2020.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Knocks second homer of postseason•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Swipes two bases in win•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Hits first homer•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Michael Taylor: Playing time dwindling•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...