Taylor signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Nationals on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Taylor will avoid going to an arbitration hearing after settling with Washington. He slashed .250/.305/.364 with one home run, three RBI and six stolen bases over 53 matchups. He figures to slot in as the team's fourth outfielder in 2020.

