Nationals' Michael Taylor: Back on bench after huge performance
Taylor is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Taylor will take a seat a day after starting in center field and reaching base in five of six plate appearances in Tuesday's 25-4 romp. He finished the day with three runs, three hits -- including his third triple of the campaign -- and a pair of walks, raising his on-base percentage to .306. Bryce Harper will settle back into his normal role in center field while Taylor returns to the bench.
