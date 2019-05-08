Taylor will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Brewers.

Taylor enters the lineup for the second straight game and looks like he'll be a regular member of the outfield while Juan Soto (back) is on the injured list. Unfortunately for Taylor, it looks like he'll soon be headed back to a bench role, as Soto took swings in the batting cage Wednesday and is trending toward a return from the IL ahead of Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

