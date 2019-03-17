Nationals' Michael Taylor: Begins rehab work
Taylor (knee, hip) took light one-handed swings, threw soft toss and jogged in a pool Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Dave Martinez referred to it as "baseline" work but was nonetheless encouraged given Taylor is only three days removed from suffering left knee and hip sprains. The 27-year-old has no official timeline for his return but is expected to face a significant absence.
