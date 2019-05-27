Taylor went 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

Entering the contest in the sixth inning as part of a double switch, Taylor still managed to deliver his first multi-hit performance since May 9. The-28-year-old isn't seeing much playing time with the rest of the Nats' outfield healthy, coming off the bench in each of the last eight games, and his lack of productivity is a big reason why -- Taylor's still looking for his first homer on the year and has only one RBI, two steals and four runs through 28 games to go with his .236/.311/.327 slash line.