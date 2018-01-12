Nationals' Michael Taylor: Comes to terms with Nationals
Taylor agreed to a one-year, $2.525 million deal with the Nationals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.
This was Taylor's first year as an arbitration-eligible player. Last season was essentially a challenge year for Taylor, as it was his last chance to prove he could do enough on both sides of the ball to be an everyday player for the Nationals. He passed the test, sporting a 105 wRC+ with 19 home runs, 17 steals and excellent outfield defense. That said, he needs build off that campaign if he wants to keep top prospect Victor Robles at bay this year. The uncertainty that Robles creates in the Nationals' outfield is allowing Taylor to be had a discount in drafts, relative to his talent, but it also adds an element of risk that does not accompany most power/speed outfielders entering their age-27 seasons.
